Q&A: Everything you need to know about the new free contraception scheme

Who can now get free contraception?

Women aged 17 to 25 can from Wednesday get free contraception on prescription from a GP. This is not linked to having a medical card, and includes advice on which contraception to use, collecting the product from a pharmacist and follow-on appointments.

The deal covers the pill and long-lasting contraception, including coil insertions. Women will need to show their PPS number as eligibility will be checked.

Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the Irish Medical Organisation GP committee, said GPs working with universities and in health centres will also provide this service.

“There is an initial consultation, then a prescription,” he said. “If that is for the pill then that’s that over, and if it is for a coil or implant, they go and get that prescription filled and come back to the GP.”

Who is offering this?

GPs offering the service will publicise this themselves, and a nationwide publicity campaign will run, including details also on the Citizen’s Information website. Women are advised to check with their local doctor.

In Midleton, Co. Cork, Dr Mike Thompson, on the IMO GP committee, said the practice offers this from Wednesday, but he asks women to be patient as details are still being worked out.

“It’s very progressive,” he said, saying this could lead to fewer crisis pregnancies and better awareness of sexually transmitted diseases.

Why can’t women get contraception at pharmacies directly?

The Irish Pharmacy Union said they would like to see women have the option to get oral contraception (the pill) direct from pharmacies without the need for a prescription. However, that has not been included in the deal, so far at least.

Could the age range be expanded?

Calls are already being made to offer this to older women and under-17s.

The National Women’s Council said: “It’s crucial that Government follows this excellent first step up with a widening of the age bracket in the budget at the end of the month.”

Are teething problems expected?

Yes.

Free care for women means GPs and pharmacists getting paid by the State to provide this. However, up to Tuesday afternoon, final details of how this will work were not available.

“It has been a little rushed,” Dr Thompson said, adding GPs had expected a launch later this year or even early 2023.

Dr McCauley said: “When there is good news the powers that be can’t hold their water. It is a good system, it will improve sexual health generally.”

He stressed GPs have already been offering this service at a cost so they are ready to start.

“This is a system which hopefully will be workload neutral,” he said. “But anything that is being implemented that causes an increase in workload, will have a negative impact on general practice and ultimately on the health of the nation.”

It is also not yet clear how quickly the payment scheme to support pharmacies in giving out free contraceptive products will swing into place.

The Irish Pharmacy Union said on Tuesday they are waiting on details to be published on Wednesday. The scheme is expected to cost €28m annually.