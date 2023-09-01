Oireachtas to spend almost €400,000 on improvements to smartphone app

The Oireachtas is to spend almost €400,000 over the next three years on the upkeep of its smartphone app.

An app for the Oireachtas has been in existence since 2014.

Its current guise has been largely unchanged since an overhaul in 2018.

At present, it offers access to live streams of the Dáil, the Seanad, and all four committee rooms within Leinster House via a bilingual interface.

The app allows access to the various houses’ schedules and legislation for debate, together with press releases.

Separately, it can be used by any individual to locate the various TDs representing their current location, as well as basic contact details for all members of the Dáil and Seanad.

The Oireachtas said that during the tenure of the company which wins the new maintenance contract, it hopes to expand the app in some ways.

Avenues for such expansion include the addition of customisable settings, something notably absent at present, the incorporation of cookie and privacy settings and push notifications; the addition of a dark mode; and general accessibility improvements.

The Oireachtas meanwhile will maintain the rights to the intellectual property of any such improvements along with those of the existing app, it said.

Oireachtas livestreams generally have a relatively sparse audience. However, that changed with the recent committee hearings in July covering the scandal of undeclared payments by RTÉ to its former presenter Ryan Tubridy.

At the time, so many people tuned in to the committee livestreams that the Oireachtas website crashed on a number of occasions, a situation which may well replicate itself next month when the Dáil returns and the RTE hearings resume.

The company successfully tendering for the app’s new maintenance contract will be expected to have a dedicated manager at the disposal of the Oireachtas in order to resolve any disputes or complaints arising from its use.

The contract, which will involve all aspects of technical support for both the Apple and Android versions of the app, is worth roughly €130,000 per annum over three years, with an initial deal of 12 months in duration only.