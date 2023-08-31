Have you ever left a GAA match early? And if so, why?

Is it ever okay to leave a match early? Does pride in the club dictate that you stay to the bitter end no matter how bad things are going?
A recent survey in the UK has found that almost one in four Premier League fans left at least one game early last season.
And the main reason for the early departures? To beat the traffic.
Some 1,300 football fans were surveyed and a third said they missed at least one goal by going back through the turnstiles.
With that in mind, we want to hear from you. Have you ever left a GAA match early and what were your reasons for doing so?