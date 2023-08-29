Two charged after gardaí kicked and bitten during alleged assault

Two charged after gardaí kicked and bitten during alleged assault

It is alleged that one garda was kicked up to three times in the face and that the other was bitten on one of his arms.

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 20:58
Eoin English

Two men have been charged after one garda was kicked repeatedly and another was bitten during an alleged assault in the line of duty.

The men, one aged in his 40s and one in his late teens, were arrested after the alleged incident which occurred as the gardaí responded to a public order incident on the Greenore Road in Carlingford, Co Louth, at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

In a statement, gardaí said: "One male garda was conveyed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“A second male garda received injuries which did not require medical attention at the scene.

"Two men were arrested in relation to this incident: One aged in his 40s and another aged in his late teens.

“Both have since been charged and appeared before a sitting of Trim District Court earlier this morning [Tuesday].

"Garda welfare services have been offered and put in place for both Garda members and their colleagues."

In a tweet, Antoinette Cunningham, the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, described the alleged assault as a “disgusting and cowardly attack” — the kind of which is “happening all too frequently”.

