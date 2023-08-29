Q&A: What happens if my flights get cancelled due to UK chaos?

Irish passengers across Europe and the UK have been left stranded at airports after chaotic scenes on Monday saw the UK's airspace management system crash.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled from Dublin Airport while Cork and Shannon airports also experienced delays due to the incident.

While the "technical issue" was fixed after a few hours, the knock-on impact could affect passengers for days, and there are still many unanswered questions.

What caused the chaos?

On Monday morning, Britain's National Air Traffic Services (Nats) suffered a technical issue.

The fault affected the system's ability to process flight plans - meaning that staff had to input them manually.

Naturally, this cannot be done at the same speed, so traffic flow restrictions had to be enforced

Though the technical fault was resolved at around 3.30pm on Monday, the effects of the downtime have been severe and will continue into the next couple of days.

What happens if my flight gets/got cancelled?

Brexit makes things a little trickier, but the EU consumer rights apply if:

Your flight arrives in the EU, from outside the EU, but is operated by an EU airline

Your flight departs from within the EU, to a non-EU country, and is by either an EU or a non-EU airline.

If those apply to you, you have the right to choose between a reimbursement, re-routing or a new return flight.

Furthermore, you can ask for assistance at the airport.

However, if the cancellation is caused by "extraordinary circumstances", this may not apply. It is unclear if the Nats failure falls under this.

How long of a delay is needed before I can claim compensation?

If you arrived at your final destination with a delay of more than three hours, you are entitled to compensation, unless the delay was due to extraordinary circumstances.

If you experienced a delay of more than two hours at departure or your arrival at your final destination is significantly delayed, the airline must notify you in writing of the rules for compensation and assistance.

When will everything be fixed and back to normal?

We don't actually know yet.

A lot of it will be down to the airlines, but there is now a separate issue as a result of the Nats crash.

Due to the chaos, some flight crews will now be working "out of hours" - so they will need breaks and gaps.

That will mean that there will be plenty of planes, but no one to fly them.

Could it happen again?

Yes.

Due to that glitch by Nats, a 'back-up' system has been put in place.

However, despite reports, the UK government does not believe the travel disruption was caused by a cybersecurity incident or 'hacking'.

Asked what had happened, Britain's Transport Minister Mark Harper told GB News: "This was a technical fault. We do not think this was a cybersecurity incident.

"And what will happen now with an incident of this magnitude is there will be an independent review."