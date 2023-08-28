Water beads pose 'serious risk for babies and toddlers', watchdog warns

Water beads pose a "serious risk" to babies and toddlers the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned, as it announced a child safety warning on the products.

Water beads, which are also known as gel beads or sensory beads, put young children at risk of choking and could include blockages in ear canals and internal organs. This can result in hearing loss and bowel obstruction.

The CCPC said water beads are made of a superabsorbent polymer and can retain hundreds of times their weight in water and is a product that is used increasingly as a toy.

"Following their increase in popularity, particularly on social media platfoms, the CCPC is warning that water beads present a serious risk for babies and toddlers in particular, and is advising that they are kept out of sight and reach of young children," a spokesperson said.

A water bead compared with a golf ball

Water beads are sold as tiny pellets which gradually expand when soaked in water. They are often used as sensory toys and more recently in pellet or water guns. They are small and colourful which makes them attractive to toddlers and babies — who may instinctively put them in their mouths.

If swallowed, the beads can continue to expand, growing considerably larger than their original size and can cause intestinal blockages which would require medical intervention. It can also become lodged in a child's nose or ears.

"There have been a number of reported incidents around the world involving water beads, including blockages in ear canals and internal organs resulting in hearing loss and bowel obstruction," the CCPC said.

Parents are advised to keep water beads away from young children and supervise older children who are using the product – only allowing play when the beads have expanded.

Parents and caregivers are told to ensure that water beads are thoroughly cleared away and disposed of after use, checking under furniture or other objects for any that may have rolled away.

Other safety precautions parents and caregivers should take include: