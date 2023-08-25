Two houses catch fire following lightning strike in Dublin

Two houses have caught fire after a lightning strike in Dublin this evening. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 21:20
Sally Gorman

Two houses have caught fire after a lightning strike in Dublin this evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade says three fire engines are on scene tonight in Blanchardstown.

Firefighters have brought the house fires under control.

Crews are using a 10.5 metre ladder to get access to the houses.

Earlier this evening, Met Éireann issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the majority of the country.

The warning which covered Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford as well as all counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim, ended at 9pm.

There was a risk of spot flooding and dangerous travelling conditions.

