Majority of country under thunderstorm warning but weekend temperatures may hit 20C

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the majority of the country this evening.

The warning is in effect until 9pm tonight, and covers Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford as well as all counties in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim.

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding.

Beyond the warning, "scattered showers will spread down from the north overnight" and "light to moderate northerly breezes will be fresh near the coasts."

Lowest temperatures will range from 8C to 11C.

Tomorrow will be "generally cloudy with showers becoming widespread in the afternoon" which may be heavy and "possibly thundery" in the east.

The best of the drier and brighter weather will be in the west and southwest of the country.

Highest temperatures will range from 15C to 19C and it will be warmest in the south.

Showers and cloud will "gradually clear" leaving a mostly dry night.

Northerly breezes will slowly ease with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

Cloud will build from the west overnight and rain will develop along Atlantic coastal counties before dawn.

Sunday will start "rather wet and blustery" as a band of rain moves across the country during the morning with some heavy falls at times.

The rain will gradually clear away to the east followed by scattered showers. Temperatures may reach 20C.