New maps show Irish coastline in unprecedented detail

Painstakingly detailed record-taking of Irish waters going back nearly 20 years has resulted in a new series of maps showing the national coast in unprecedented detail.

Released over the coming weeks, the new high-resolution maps "highlight the unique and intricate landscapes that lie beneath the waves" in areas such as Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway, Wexford, and Donegal, according to the Marine Institute.

A 20-year project named Infomar, a joint venture by the Geological Survey Ireland and the Marine Institute, was tasked to map the physical, chemical and biological features of Ireland’s seabed, which is almost 3,200km in length.

Infomar, or Integrated Mapping for the Sustainable Development of Ireland’s Marine Resource to give its full title, is currently one of the world’s largest and leading seabed mapping programmes.

Having already released imagery of Galway Bay and Loop Head in Clare over the past two weeks, Tralee Bay is in the spotlight this week, while the Iveragh Peninsula and the Dingle Peninsula will follow over the next two weeks.

The Marine Institute said mapping of the region began in May 2004 on board the RV Celtic Explorer west of Kerry Head. In September of that year, Infomar surveyed a total area of 3,500 sq kms. Between 2005 and 2007, the team continued surveying deeper waters to the west of the county.

The Marine Institute said that in 2009, the RV Celtic Voyager conducted the first high-resolution multibeam survey of Dingle Bay, mapping a total area of 867 sq km from the Inner Bay to Valencia Island and Ballinkselligs Bay.

"This also included a high resolution survey of the SS Manchester Merchant shipwreck, a British cargo steamship sunk in January 1908 that lies at a depth of 11.3m approximately 4.5km WNW of Rosbehy Point.

Tralee Bay is in the spotlight this week, while the Iveragh Peninsula and the Dingle Peninsula will follow over the next two weeks. Picture: INFOMAR (Integrated Mapping for the Sustainable Development of Ireland’s Marine Resource)

"The wreck has been re-surveyed numerous times since by the RV Keary, revealing incredible detail in the structure of the vessel, including individual boilers, and makes just one of 506 shipwrecks mapped in Irish waters by Infomar.

"By surveying the wreck multiple times over the years, changes in its condition due to storm damage can be assessed," it said.

Mapping of the Kerry coast has continued in the almost 15 years since the first quest, primarily using the RVs Keary, Cosantóir Bradán, Geo, Lir, and Mallet.

The RV Keary also surveyed the area surround the Skellig Islands in 2021, revealing a stunning submarine landscape beneath the UNESCO world heritage site, according to the Marine Institute.

In the coming weeks, Bantry Bay, Mizen Head, Roaringwater Bay, Seven Heads, Cork Harbour, Youghal Bay, and Tramore Bay will be released. November and December will see the likes of the Aran Islands and Donegal Bay mapped.