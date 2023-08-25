Bakhurst: 'I don’t want to talk about Ryan Tubridy anymore'

The director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst has said he no longer wants to talk about Ryan Tubridy and has not spoken to him since he made the decision the former Late Late Show host would not be returning to the airwaves.

Mr Bakhurst also has said he has begun speaking to top presenters about reducing their salaries and their reaction “varies” depending on which presenter he talks to.

Both Mr Bakhurst and chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh spoke to the media following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin ahead of the publication of an interim report by Mazars into the controversial barter account.

Mr Bakhurst, without going into any detail on matters discussed at the meeting, said it was “useful, wide-ranging” and “covered a lot of different areas”, such as the future funding of the national broadcaster.

More guarded

In a more guarded appearance, Mr Bakhurst deflected questions about the findings of the interim report to Ms Martin. He said the report was useful and “there are actions to be taken.”

He said he had no further indication if Mr Tubridy would take legal action and when asked if the former Radio 1 host is still in contract with the broadcaster, Mr Bakhurt said: “I don’t want to talk about Ryan Tubridy anymore, I think that’s fair on Ryan.”

Mr Bakhurst said he believed RTÉ staff “accept” the decision made about Tubridy, adding it was important to make a decision because “we need to move on”.

He said he had to turn his mind to the issue of funding, governance and the changes he has said he will implement.

He said he was leaving it up to Radio 1 to decide a timeframe on replacing Mr Tubridy on the 9am radio slot. He said the broadcaster wants to try out various people and complimented both Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney, who have both filled in since Mr Tubridy was taken off the airwaves following the payments scandal.

The new presenter's salary “will depend on who we get”, he said.

Mr Bakhurst also told reporters he had not spoken to Mr Tubridy since he informed him that he would not be returning to his radio show. He also said he had not spoken to former director general Dee Forbes.

'Butt lift’ injections

When asked about the new host of Ireland’s Fittest Family and 2fm presenter Laura Fox sharing ‘butt lift’ injections on her social media accounts which received RTÉ approval, Mr Bakhurst said this was a matter that would be dealt with in the establishment of a register of interests for workers at the broadcaster, which will be published shortly.

He said he was “a bit surprised” about the social media posts.

“These are exactly the things we need to tackle. I don’t want to start picking on individuals but I was a bit surprised to see it, but we need to get a framework around and make sure people know what they’re allowed and not allowed to do.”

He also said a report into the use of a Renault car by sports commentator Marty Morrissey, which was on loan for five years, was progressing.

Mr Bakhurst said interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch was over the matter, adding “it’s progressing and it’s not just Marty.”

Mr Bakhurst said he has had “detailed discussion” about a number of reforms needed at the broadcaster with the Government, some of which it is interested in.

He said he was not considering compulsory redundancies at the broadcaster at this moment as a cost-cutting measure.

However, he said “we may have to at some point” but it is the last thing he wants to do and has informed staff and the unions of this.

“We are absolutely not considering compulsory redundancies at the moment,” he said.

When asked if he accepted the finding of the Future of Media Commission around a taxation approach for future funding, Mr Bakhurst said there were interesting examples that could be examined for Ireland. He said he was discussing this measure with a Nordic colleague and said it was working well in Sweden.

While speaking to reporters outside the Department of Media, a number of climate change protests shouted chants and questioned the director general about RTÉ’s coverage of climate change.

He told protesters: “This is going to be a really important part of our new season we’ll be announcing in the next few days. You’re right, we need to be doing more about climate change.

“We are very serious about improving the amount and quality of our coverage on climate change.”