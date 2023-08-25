307 covid deaths in first three months of 2023 

There were another 307 deaths from covid here in the first three months of 2023, bringing to more than 9,000 the number who have died since the first case was recorded here back in February 2020.

Though the vaccination uptake has resulted in the virality of covid waning considerably, on average about 13 people a week are dying as a result of complications due to the virus.

More than 1.7m people have caught covid in Ireland since February 2020.

Statistics published on Friday by the Central Statistics Office showed 167 men and 140 women died from the virus from January to March 2023.

Of these, 239 (78%) were aged 75 and over, with Cork county recording 32 deaths from covid, more than any other area.

Overall, Ireland's death tally was 10,205 for the quarter — a 7% rise on the number from the same period in 2022.

One in 33 deaths were from covid-19.

Cancer

Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in the first three months of the year and accounted for more than half (54.2%) of the total.

Deaths from chronic lower respiratory disease numbered 641, pneumonia accounted for 273 deaths and 479 deaths resulted from all other respiratory diseases.

There were 693 deaths due to dementia, of which 436 (or 63%) were women. There were 169 deaths due to Alzheimer's, of which 120 (or 71%) were female.

There were 303 deaths due to accidents, suicides and other external causes.

The leading cause of death in the first three months of the year varied widely by age group.

For those aged from 15 to 34 years, external causes of death including accidents, suicide and other ranked first (40 deaths).

Among individuals aged 35-74, cancer was the leading cause (1,288), while for those aged 75 and older, it was diseases of the circulatory system.

The data came as part of the CSO's ' Vital Statistics' release for the first three months of 22023, with the focus on births, deaths and marriages.

Births

There were 13,968 births in the first three months of the year, a drop of 13.4% on the 2022 figures for the same period.

7,098 of these were baby boys, with 6,870 baby girls.

The highest number of births registered was in Dublin City, with 1,663, followed by Cork county, with 1,177 registered births.

Leitrim had the lowest number, with 100 (0.7%) of registered births in the first quarter.

The natural increase (births minus deaths) in Q1 was 3,763 — a decrease of 43% on the same period in 2022, likely due to covid-19 restrictions being in place in 2021 and the early months of 2022.

The age range of mothers varied from 15 and under (five babies) to 45 and over (103 babies), with an average age of 33.2 years.

When compared to figures from ten years ago, the average age of mothers has risen by over a year.

There were 5,946 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership, accounting for 43% of all births in the first three months.

The highest percentage of births outside marriage/civil partnership was in Limerick City at 54%, and the lowest was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, with 29.4%. More than two in five (42.6%) births were outside marriage/civil partnership.

The number of marriages registered during the quarter was 3,425, of which 93 were same-sex marriages.