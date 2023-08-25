Share your messages of support with the Leaving Cert class of 2023 

On Friday, almost 62,000 Leaving Cert students received their results in what has become a rite of passage for young people in Ireland.
For the Leaving Cert class of 2023, the exams in June were their first experience of State examinations after the cancellation of the Junior Cycle in 2020 due to the covid pandemic.
There will be joy for many at the culmination of many years of hard work and lots of people will have messages of support for the current crop of exam students.
If you do have a message of support, or any advice for the class of 2023, we want to hear it. Leave your messages of support here: