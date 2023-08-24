Country's recycling rate falls by 4% putting 2025 targets under threat 

Ireland generated 1.2 million tonnes of packaging waste last year, according to a new report.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found the overall recycling rate for packaging waste fell by 4% in 2021.

This fall to 58% means the target of reaching a recycling rate of 65% by 2025 is at risk.

According to the report, published on Thursday, it is the increased volume of packaging waste that is to blame.

While the quantity of packaging being recycled by Irish people is increasing each year, it simply cannot keep up with the increase being generated in the first place.

Director of the EPA's Office of Environmental Sustainability Micheal Lehane said urgent measures are needed to avoid unnecessary packaging use in the first instance.

Packaging waste can be avoided and reduced by replacing single-use with reusable packaging.

Current examples include pallets, boxes and trays, and through better product design such as lightweight packaging," he said.

Ireland is currently meeting EU targets when it comes to recycling rates in some instances such as glass, paper/cardboard and ferrous metals.

Plastic packaging recycling remains low, with most of it sent for incineration and less than a third being recycled.

If things continue in this way, Ireland will face significant challenges in meeting the 2025 and 2030 plastic recycling targets of 50% and 55% respectively.

The EPA is calling for better separation by both households and businesses to improve recycling rates going forward.

"The new levy on waste sent for recovery, and increases to the landfill levy, will reward better practices of segregation, provided customer charging is appropriately incentivised," it said.