Pensioner taken to hospital after stabbing

Pensioner taken to hospital after stabbing
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 16:43
Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Co Down.

The pensioner was injured in the incident shortly before 7am on Thursday in Main Street, Newcastle.

A police spokesperson said he was taken to hospital.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault and remains in police custody at this time,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 274 24/08/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

More in this section

Gardaí anxious to locate teenage girl missing from Meath Gardaí anxious to locate teenage girl missing from Meath
INMO says HSE's new trolley target measures will not be effective  INMO says HSE's new trolley target measures will not be effective 
Mysterious girl: US family searching for author of message in a bottle from Ireland Mysterious girl: US family searching for author of message in a bottle from Ireland
#Northern Ireland
(PA)

Two arrested after attack leaves man critically ill

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd