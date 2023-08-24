Gardaí anxious to locate teenage girl missing from Meath

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a teenage girl missing from Meath.
Jennifer Halligan, 15, was last seen at around 5.30pm in Ratoath on Wednesday.
Gardaí have said they are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to locate her.
Jennifer is described as being approximately 4'11" in height with a slim build. She has black shoulder length hair which is usually tied up and green eyes.
When she was last seen, she was wearing brown bottoms, black trainers and a black fluffy zipped hoody.
Anyone with any information on Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.