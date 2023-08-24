Gardaí anxious to locate teenage girl missing from Meath

Gardaí anxious to locate teenage girl missing from Meath

Have you seen Jennifer Halligan?

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 15:17
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a teenage girl missing from Meath. 

Jennifer Halligan, 15, was last seen at around 5.30pm in Ratoath on Wednesday.

Gardaí have said they are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to locate her. 

Jennifer is described as being approximately 4'11" in height with a slim build. She has black shoulder length hair which is usually tied up and green eyes. 

Jennifer Halligan
Jennifer Halligan

When she was last seen, she was wearing brown bottoms, black trainers and a black fluffy zipped hoody. 

Anyone with any information on Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Mysterious girl: US family searching for author of message in a bottle from Ireland Mysterious girl: US family searching for author of message in a bottle from Ireland
US-POLITICS-BIDEN Joe Biden 'There is not that much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind.'
Road deaths 'utterly soul-destroying', says bereaved mother Road deaths 'utterly soul-destroying', says bereaved mother
<p>INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said for every patient who is on a trolley for longer than six hours, their outcome is significantly negatively affected.</p>

INMO says HSE's new trolley target measures will not be effective 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd