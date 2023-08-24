Three police officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in Belfast

Three police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in Belfast (PA)
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 09:50
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Three police officers have been injured after trying to stop a stolen car in Belfast.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a police car was rammed in the early hours of Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “While on patrol in the Falls Road area of west Belfast, shortly before 2.45am, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

“The driver tried to avoid police by mounting a footpath and then striking an officer’s arm before making off.

“A short time later the vehicle was located in the Cluain Mor Close area where the driver then reversed into the patrol car multiple times causing injury to two officers.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Two officers were unable to continue their duties.”

The spokesperson added: “This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Mokka in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 152 of 24/08/23.”

