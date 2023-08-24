Men urged to take up HPV vaccine named after campaigner Laura Brennan

Access to the HPV vaccine is being expanded to include young men aged 21 and under, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-Up Programme already includes women under 25. Now men, before their 22nd birthday, can book an appointment from August 29.

The programme has seen more than 3,500 young people vaccinated, however up to now, access for boys was limited to boys in second-level schooling.

While high-risk types of HPV (human papillomavirus) are more commonly associated with cervical cancer, the virus can lead to cancer in men, including in the penis, anus, head or neck. Some types of HPV lead to genital warts in men and women.

Vaccination protects against types causing about 90% of cervical cancers, 90-95% of HPV-related anal cancer, and 90% of genital warts.

Mr Donnelly said the catch-up runs until the end of December.

“I’m also encouraging young men to take this opportunity to protect themselves against a number of cancers caused by HPV,” he said.

The programme is named after Laura Brennan, who died aged just 26 from cervical cancer.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said the vaccine was 'proven to be safe and effective and it saves lives'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

“Huge credit for this programme is due to the Brennan family who continue to campaign tirelessly in the memory of their brave daughter Laura,” he said.

Laura herself was also an incredible patient advocate and her campaigning led to increased uptake of the life-saving HPV vaccine. It is by increasing HPV vaccination and screening among our population that we will finally reach our goal of eliminating cervical cancer in Ireland.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said the vaccine was “proven to be safe and effective and it saves lives”.

“I am urging all young people who did not previously avail of the vaccine in school to consider getting it,” she said. “It’s a simple step that will increase protection against cervical and other types of cancer.”

CervicalCheck primary care clinical adviser Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon: 'About 80% of us will be infected with HPV at some point in our lives.' Picture: Denis Minihane

Ms Brennan’s parents Bernie and Larry also welcomed the expansion, saying: “Laura was determined to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine to help protect people from various cancers and eliminate cervical cancer.”

CervicalCheck primary care clinical adviser Dr Sarah Fitzgibbon told the Irish Examiner this expansion will help reduce levels of HPV circulating in Ireland.

“About 80% of us will be infected with HPV at some point in our lives,” she said. “Thankfully, most of us get rid of it by ourselves, for most of us it doesn’t cause any harm.”

It is sexually-transmitted, she said, explaining: “It is with any kind of sex. It doesn’t have to be penetrative sex —any kind of sexual activity can result in HPV being passed from one person to another.”

The risk of cancer increases for men and women with persistent HPV. Ireland, like the rest of the world, does not screen men for HPV, while women are screened through CervicalCheck.

“For most cancers it depends on how long you have the HPV present for, and we know that people who smoke will be at increased risk again,” she said. She emphasised the vaccine now requires only one dose, not three as before, making it more accessible.

Online booking will be available from August 29: hpv.ie