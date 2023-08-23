Justice minister refutes claims gardaí will have tasers on streets 

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has refuted claims armed gardaí will be standing on corners in Dublin City to deal with the increase in assaults in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Garda HQ announced a fifth of the extra overtime budget being given by the Government to gardaí is being allocated to the Public Order Unit to fund the patrols in two Dublin central Garda divisions.

The assaults have attracted international attention as well as causing problems here.

The €10m extra overtime will provide an expected 16,500 additional policing hours per month in Dublin city centre across the two divisions — including the armed response unit, dog units, mounted units and road policing units.

This had led to some people, including former minister Regina Doherty, saying they were concerned that people would see "tasers" on street corners.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Ms McEntee said: "Just to clarify, there won't be armed gardaí standing on the corner of our streets. The Armed Support Unit has always supported the Public Order Units, that will continue to be the case.

They won't be out with hard hats, shields and batons, they will be out in the 'soft-cap' uniform. For the most part, it will be during the evening where you have more people out and there is alcohol involved.

"It's not about people with tasers or weapons standing on the side of the street. The Armed Support Unit will be there [on call] as they always are."

Ms McEntee said the moves were being made to "provide reassurance" — noting the number of arrests in recent weeks were not new figures.

"It's about preventing crime, it's about detecting and responding to crime. We will see a greater presence on the streets.

Ms McEntee also said the Government would be expanding youth diversion programmes in order to encourage young people away from crime.

She explained: "The intention is we will have full coverage across the year, we're adding to the €30m in the budget to expand these youth diversion programmes and schemes to the really hard-to-reach children.

"In the first 10 years, there's been close on 110,00 young people engaged with the programme. As a result, you see less young people involved in crime and a reduction in their anti-social behaviour, they're more confident and more engaged in school."

Ms McEntee confirmed the Government's target of hiring 1,000 gardaí this year would not be hit, saying it would be closer to 800.