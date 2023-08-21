McConalogue accused of lack of leadership over cut to nitrates derogation

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been accused of showing a lack of leadership over a potential move that could see farms becoming unviable and jobs being lost in rural Ireland.

Fine Gael politicians have called on the Fianna Fáil minister to stand up to the European Commission over a pending reduction in Ireland’s nitrates derogation which will lead to farmers reducing their herd with knock-on effects to communities and businesses.

The minister has informed the Oireachtas agriculture committee that he has agreed to appear before it on October 4. However, politicians have said this is too late as the commission is due to make its final decision the same month.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said the economic cost of a cut to derogation to the wider rural communities is estimated at €236m. He said it is “unbelievable” that Mr McConalogue is appearing before the committee 11 weeks after he received the invitation “at a time when agriculture is facing its most crucial and significant issue in years".

He accused the minister of being “missing in action when leadership is needed".

“The minister needs to show that he does actually understand the urgency around this and the implications if our derogation is reduced," said Mr Lombard.

Under the nitrates derogation and Ireland's Nitrates Action Plan, almost 7,000 Irish farmers are allowed higher than average limits of organic livestock manure per hectare.

However, the agreement with the commission also stipulated that a water quality review is required and if water quality worsens, the upper limits would be reduced from the beginning of next year.

A recent report by the Environmental Protection Agency showed overall water quality is in decline, stating nitrates "remain too high in rivers, groundwater, and estuaries in the south-east, south-west and midlands and eastern regions".

The report outlines the regions that could be required to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg per hectare from 250kg in 2024 under the derogation and the report has been sent to the commission.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan said it is important that a “rash decision” is not made that will have a serious impact on the sector.

He said farmers have adopted 30 measures since 2018 and “we’ve always said it was going to take time for this to happen and there’s no point in just measuring water quality in one year".

“What’s key in all of this is the minister shows his teeth in Brussels and ensures he maintains this derogation going forward.”

Job losses

Mr Cullinan said a cut in the derogation will lead to people losing their jobs in rural Ireland, with farmers having invested substantial money in their businesses with knock-on effects.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack accused the minister of “fighting from behind” in the battle to maintain the derogation.

“He’s talking the talk but we haven’t seen too many scars and it’s certainly a battlefield to maintain our derogation."

The minister previously told the Dáil his officials are engaging with the commission to try and get extra time and to keep the derogation.

Mr Lombard said commission officials need to meet directly with stakeholders here to “see the commitment by farmers to improve water quality and get an appreciation of the implications of any decision to reduce derogation levels".

The Department of Agriculture was asked for comment.