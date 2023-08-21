Farmers seek change to organic scheme housing requirements

Consideration must be given to changing requirements around housing winter cattle in the Organic Farming Scheme, a farm organisation has said.

Housing in existing slatted sheds should be facilitated, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association said, with its organics chairman Fergal Byrne saying there is a lot of "ambition when it comes to targets for organic farming, but there are barriers to making that transition".

Under the rules, at least 50% of the minimum internal floor area required for animals must be of solid floor construction, and covered with ample straw or litter

"For livestock farmers, one of the biggest barriers is the fact that cattle cannot be housed in slatted sheds and that straw must be used as bedding," Mr Byrne said.

"This is a real impediment for many due to the scarcity of straw and massive cost associated to converting yards and sheds to suit the organics scheme."

Short supply

Mr Byrne said the shortage of straw predicted for later in the year "needs to focus minds on these challenges".

"Weather conditions have been very unfavourable leading to lower yields, so we know straw is going to be in short supply and it is likely to be expensive too," he continued.

"We also know that many cattle and sheep farmers are in dire straits financially due to high input costs and relentless processor price cuts so it makes sense to do everything we can to make switching to organics that bit more achievable.

"While there are limitations on what we can do because of EU regulations on organic production, there is the scope at a national level to make these changes."

Mr Byrne said there is a need for more farmers to choose to farm organically, and "removing the obstacles that are preventing farmers from switching must be a priority".