Farmers apply for nitrates derogation

The effect of nitrates banding on higher-yielding herds is evident in this year’s increase in derogation applications.
Farmers apply for nitrates derogation

If the total nitrogen produced by all livestock on a holding, adjusted for livestock imports and exports, exceeds 170kg/ha/year, farmers can apply for derogation status.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 17:04
Stephen Cadogan

Cow banding has pushed about 600 farmers into the derogation status that allows them to farm at higher stocking rates if they take extra steps to protect the environment.

FARMING - DAIRY SECTOR

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

If the total nitrogen produced by all livestock on a holding, adjusted for livestock imports and exports, exceeds 170kg/ha/year, farmers can apply for derogation status which enables them to operate between 170kg and 250kg of nitrogen per hectare.

Ireland applies to the European Commission every four years for this derogation, with approval dependent on water quality status. The current derogation will be reduced to a 220kg upper limit in some areas if water quality is found this year to have deteriorated locally.

More farmers have been pushed over 170kg by banding, which changes the previous calculation of all dairy cows being considered to produce 89kg of livestock manure nitrogen per head per year. However scientific research showed that higher milk-yielding cows excreted extra nitrogen. Therefore each dairy herd is now assigned to one of three bands.

Increase in applications

The effect of nitrates banding on higher-yielding herds is evident in this year’s increase in nitrates derogation applications from 6,726 to 7,304. The number of cattle involved increased from 1,800,755 to 1,958,584.

The county with the biggest increase in applications is Tipperary, where 98 more farmers applied in 2023 than in 2022. Next comes Cork with 94 extra applications. In third place is Wexford with 56, followed by Limerick with 38, and Kerry and Kilkenny with 36 each. 

At the other end of the scale, Carlow has four fewer applicants this year.

In his answer to a recent Dáil question from Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Agriculture Claire Kerrane, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the increase in the numbers of farmers applying for a nitrates derogation in 2023 is primarily due to the changes in the calculation of dairy cow nutrient excretion rates applicable from January 2023.

He said processing of applications is ongoing, as are compliance checks for 2022 applicants.

Read More

Survey shows farmers starting to get on board with nitrates rule changes

More in this section

Farm safety investment scheme opens for applications Farm safety investment scheme opens for applications
Research-based calf-rearing at the Ballyvadin Beef Farm project Research-based calf-rearing at the Ballyvadin Beef Farm project
Milking the cows Milk supply down 35m litres 
#Farming - Dairy
<p>It is over a decade since the first case of ash dieback was detected in Co Leitrim.</p>

Independent review of ash dieback scheme to be carried out

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd