Elderly couple found dead in home ‘had been there some time’, says councillor

The deaths were reported to police on Thursday (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 18:05
Rebecca Black and Cillian Sherlock, PA

An elderly couple whose bodies were found in their home may have been dead for some time, a local councillor has said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman in the Newry area.

The deaths at a property were reported to police on Thursday.

On Friday, a PSNI spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.

It is a very tragic situation, it is very unclear. A very elderly couple have been found deceased in their own dwelling and apparently had been there for some time

“There are no further details at this time and an update will be provided in due course,” the spokesperson said.

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer told BBC Radio Ulster the couple had not been seen “for some time”.

“It is a very tragic situation, it is very unclear. A very elderly couple have been found deceased in their own dwelling and apparently had been there for some time,” he said.

“I have spoken to some members of the local community who are saddened and totally shocked and bewildered about the situation.”

