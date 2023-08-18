Runners and riders: Who's in contention for Tubridy's job?

Plenty of names are already swirling about as to who will take over the permanent slot for Ryan Tubridy's radio show.

The likes of Oliver Callan, Brendan Courtney, Rachael English, Sarah McInerney, and Kathryn Thomas are being touted as among the contenders.

A comedian and satirist by trade, Mr Callan has been a hit with listeners during his stint filling in on RTÉ Radio One's 9am show.

But Brendan Courtney has also proven his mettle for the job when stepping in, with a bubbly, chatty style that has engaged listeners. His experience in the fashion business, his campaigning in relation to elderly care and his familiarity for audiences — who grew up watching him on RTÉ's travel show Wanderlust — could make him a good choice.

He stood in on the 9am slot as recently as Friday morning, saying it was "a little bit strange to be here", adding that "we all feel a bit discombobulated", perhaps giving an insight into where he stands on being a permanent successor.

In the midst of the scandal that engulfed RTÉ at the height of the summer, Oliver Callan ably stepped in, as he has done on many occasions previously.

Some are saying it is his for the taking, but continuing his successful career as a sharp critic to skewer the likes of political figures, albeit in a humorous manner, may sway him to distance himself from the 9am slot.

Kathryn Thomas is a familiar voice on the airwaves and screens after a globe-trotting career presenting another travel show, No Frontiers and fronting numerous documentaries and other programmes for RTÉ. She's about to add the Rose of Tralee to her CV next week, as the first ever female presenter.

Ms Thomas is also experienced at covering for other radio presenters, having filled in for Ray D'Arcy and John Murray on previous occasions, and perhaps bosses at the station will see it as a chance to finally give the Carlow native her own programme.

Rachael English, meanwhile, is hugely respected for a long career in current affairs broadcasting and writing novels — something that could be an advantage in a show with a strong focus on books.

Sarah McInerney is currently a Prime Time and Drivetime presenter who was thought to be in contention for the Late Late Show job, which ultimately went to Patrick Kielty. Her ability to forensically question politicians and haplessly ill-prepared spokespersons who take their seats in her studio has seen her become a firm audience favourite, but could be wasted in the deliberately lighter 9-10am slot.

Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst said discussions had begun within the organisation as to Mr Tubridy's replacement, saying that audiences had reacted "warmly" to the substitute presenters for his former Radio One show.

Other names in the frame include Corkman Brendan O'Connor, who hosts a widely popular weekend programme, as well as Anton Savage, the host of a two-hour show on Newstalk radio aimed at current affairs on Saturdays.