Covid-19 hospital cases sliding both here and across Europe

The number of people in Irish hospitals with covid-19 appears to be decreasing, and reflects a European trend where the World Health Organisation said cases dropped by 18% in the last month.

Up to Friday there were 376 patients in hospitals with covid-19, including 13 admitted to intensive care units. Numbers had reached over 400 in recent weeks.

Analysis of the virus found in sewage also suggests levels could be stabilizing or decreasing, the latest report from the National SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Programme states.

This refers to increases seen in the last six weeks, and says: “There is some indication that this is stabilising, no catchment area showed an increase of more than 10% in viral load and one showed a decrease of 10% or more (last week). (In the previous week) no sites showed an increase of more than 10%, there were two decreases recorded.”

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report shows in the 28 days up to August 23, the European region showed an 18% decrease in cases and a 57% decrease in the number of newly reported deaths.

The data shows 80,436 new cases across Europe and 741 deaths in that time. They also caution the virus remains active, saying in that time they received reports of “over 1.4 million new covid-19 cases and over 2,300 deaths” globally.

“Covid-19 continues to be a major threat and WHO urges Member States to maintain, not dismantle, their established covid-19 infrastructure,” the report states. The virus also continues to mutate.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said they have now classified “all XBB.1.5-like lineages with additional amino acid change F456L as variants of interest". This includes EG.5, nicknamed Eris, which has been identified in Ireland.

There is no variant in Europe meeting the higher ‘variant of concern’ criteria, they said. While cases are increasing in some areas, the ECDC said: “There is currently no sign of increased hospitalisations or pressures on health systems.”

They said it is “unlikely” these variants are associated with increases in severe illness or a reduction in vaccine effectiveness compared to older variants. However, they cautioned that, as with any variant, it is possible for vulnerable people to develop more severe illness if infected.

The UK

Meanwhile in England an autumn covid-19 vaccine campaign will target over-65s, NHS workers and people at high risk only.

Reports in British media outlets indicate a growing interest in selling vaccines individually, in addition to the state programme.

The UK Health Security Agency's Philippa Harvey was quoted saying: “The covid vaccine is not currently available to buy privately in the UK but there is no blanket restriction on private sales of licensed vaccines.”