Explainer: Why are we talking about covid again? 

Why is covid-19 in the news again?

Cases of a new variant, called EG.5, nicknamed Eris, have been slowly increasing over the summer. This week the World Health Organization said while it is tracking a number of variants, it has now declared Eris as a 'variant of interest'. It does not meet the threshold for the higher alert level ‘variant of concern’. The WHO said while Eris is causing more serious illness than other variants, including Omicron of which it is a descendant, it is more transmissible.

Is the Eris variant in Ireland?

Yes, the HSE said on Thursday it has already been associated with outbreaks in hospitals here.

The number of covid patients in hospitals has been rising since July. On Friday there were 414 covid patients in hospitals — a sharp jump from the 92 patients on July 11.

But so far it is not leading to large numbers of seriously ill people, with 12 patients in ICUs around the country.

How should infection be prevented?

The HSE has urged anyone who is eligible for vaccination to come forward, as they expect protection from vaccines and prior infection to help reduce the impact of this wave.

Older people and anyone in groups vulnerable to the virus will be offered flu and covid-19 vaccines from the end of September.

Antigen tests will be back in vogue, they are still for sale in most supermarkets and many pharmacies are also still stocking them.

The HSE is no longer providing PCR tests. So if you think you need a test, you should speak with your GP or contact the closest GP practice.

Will we go into lockdown again?

Not according to the Taoiseach.

“I think we are facing a new wave of covid, there have been a lot of new infections and there has been an increase in hospitalisations, but I don't anticipate the reintroduction of any restrictions,” Leo Varadkar said this week.

“We're in a very different place than we were when covid started.”

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said he does not expect a national mask-wearing mandate in healthcare settings, although sites can introduce this locally if they need to.

What are the risks?

If you have tested positive for covid, you can still pass on the virus. The HSE advises staying at home for five days from the date of the first symptoms. You should also avoid people at higher risk from the virus for up to 10 days.

Parents of vulnerable children may be watching with some concern but this variant has not been found serious enough to change advice around going to school.

However, people can suffer debilitating long covid symptoms for months — or even years — after just a mild covid-19 infection, so that risk remains.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, with an eye to these vulnerable people including nursing home residents, has called for a review of infection measures.

Get more advice from the HSE at: hse.ie/conditions/covid19/if-you-have-covid-19/