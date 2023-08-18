Ryan Tubridy 'lacked the humility to acknowledge he did wrong', says TD

Ryan Tubridy "lacked the humility" to admit that he was wrong in the controversy around secret payments made to him by RTÉ, a member of the Oireachtas media committee has said.

Mr Tubridy will not be returning to the station "at this time", after talks between him and director general Kevin Bakhurst broke down on Thursday.

It comes after a chaotic six weeks for both the broadcaster and presenter, who both appeared before the Oireachtas media committee and Public Accounts committee last month.

Alan Dillon, who was one of the TDs questioning both RTÉ and Mr Tubridy, said that Mr Bakhurst is "committed to restoring trust in RTÉ after a shameful period in its history. His rescue strategy is predicated on dealing with transparency."

Mr Dillon said the decision to conclude negotiations with Mr Tubridy demonstrates "his strong leadership and committment," adding that it was a "positive step.

It sends out a clear signal that no individual will stand in the way of RTÉ's recovery effort.

On the issue of whether Mr Tubridy was 'scapegoated' for his role in the scandal, Mr Dillon said he had been 'ill-advised'.

Alan Dillon TD

"In my opinion, I think Ryan Tubridy lacked the humility to acknowledge he did wrong in the process when examining the under-declared earnings, which was a fatal mistake.

If he had shown remorse, regret or accepted the reports, it is likely we would be in a completely different situation and he would be back on the air with RTÉ.

"In relation to his public statements that could have potentially damaged the negotiations - it was certainly ill-advised in his actions. He has paid a price which is disappointing for himself" he told Morning Ireland.

"However, I feel Mr Bakhurst has stated that the door is not shut forever."

Mr Dillon said he was not in favour of the Oireachtas media committee meeting in public 'for the sake of it', saying that they need to focus on getting RTÉ back on 'stable footing'

However, he did repeat the offer to former director general Dee Forbes and director of content Jim Jennings to appear before the committee when their health has improved.

"I think the door will be open for both. They are key actors in this fiasco. When their health has improved, they will be offered the opportunity.

"The Grant Thornton report still has conflicting evidence. We need to draw a line at some stage."