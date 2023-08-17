Ryan Tubridy 'not returning to RTÉ presenting role', says DG

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has confirmed that Ryan Tubridy will "not be returning to his presenting role at this time".

Mr Bakhurst informed staff in an email on Thursday evening.

In a statement issued this evening, Mr Bakhurst said: "We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time."

Mr Bakhurst said that he believes trust between the parties has broken down.

He added that public statements were made without consultation that appeared to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.

"As I set about a programme of recovery from this crisis, it is imperative that all parties are aligned in one key respect: the misstatement of fees should never have happened; and the correct re-statement of those fees is accepted by all," Mr Bakhurst said.

He added that since he took up the role of Director-General, he has been clear in his commitment to restoring trust in the broadcaster.

Kevin Bakhurst said that he believes trust between the parties has broken down. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Bakhurst said that in order to do this, RTÉ must "acknowledge and accept" the issues that have arisen from the controversy.

He concluded: "Who knows what the future holds, but for now I am concluding the negotiation with Ryan, and focusing on delivering a range of important changes to the operation and culture of this organisation as part of the essential work to restore trust in RTÉ."

Mr Tubridy has been off the air since June 22 when the under-declaration of his salary was first confirmed by the RTÉ Board.

The news has come as a shock to RTÉ staff after they were expecting Mr Tubridy to return to the airwaves after a second Grant Thornton review published on Tuesday.

Speaking earlier this week, after a report into the understating of his pay found that neither he nor his agent had anything to do with the accounting adjustments, Mr Tubridy said he is committed to rebuilding the trust of listeners and the public.

"I am committed to re-establishing the confidence and trust of my colleagues and listeners, and I hope that any fair assessment of the findings of today’s report will help in this regard," he said.

Grant Thornton report

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy being questioned at the Joint Committee of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media last month. Picture: Oireachtas Tv

The national broadcaster on Wednesday published a report by Grant Thornton which found that RTÉ "on the balance of probabilities" understated the former Late Late Show host's earnings to make it appear that he had earned less than €500,000 per year.

RTÉ had been forced to ask Grant Thornton to carry out the review into the under-declaration of payments by €120,000 to Mr Tubridy. The report was delivered on Monday and published this morning.

The report concerns alleged discrepancies regarding Mr Tubridy’s pay between the years 2017 and 2019.

Mr Tubridy’s earnings were stated by RTÉ as €491,667 for 2017, €495,000 in 2018 and €495,000 in 2019 when his fees were actually €511,667 , €545,000 and €545,000 respectively.

The report said there was no document to explain why the €120,000 end-of-contract fee was split up across 2017, 2018 and 2019 the way it had.

The report confirms that the board of RTÉ was "correct in restating Mr Tubridy’s publicly disclosed earnings for the period between 2017 and 2019" back in June and makes clear that "neither Mr Tubridy nor NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017-2019".

Tubridy response

Ryan Tubridy said he is committed to rebuilding the trust of listeners and the public. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Tubridy said he welcomed the findings of the report.

"I also welcome the report's findings that I did not claim €120,000 in fees which was due to me in 2020 and that I did not agree with how RTÉ proposed to account for this decision," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the report had made it clear that his "actual income from RTÉ in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top ten earner details for 2022".

He concluded: "Finally, I want to acknowledge the huge support that I have received in recent weeks from people across the country; many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped into meant an awful lot to me and I appreciate them all very much."

Additional reporting by PA