Sister of Monaghan crash victim wakes from coma 

The older sister of Dlava Mohamad who was killed in a car crash along with her best friend on their way to their Debs has woken from a coma.

Avin, 18, was travelling in the car with her younger sister and Kiea McCann, 17, on July 31 when the crash happened on the N54 from Clones to Monaghan.

The girls who attended the nearby Largy College were on their way to their end-of-year debs in Monaghan town when the car hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle Anthony McGinn, 60, was taken to the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast where his condition was described at the time of the incident as “critical”. He is also in recovery and awake.

Dlava’s sister Avin was also rushed to Cavan General hospital but later transferred to Beaumont hospital with head injuries.

Their oldest sister Lilev Mohamad, 23, has said Avin is now out of a coma and wanted to know “How is Dlava?”.

A fourth passenger, Oisin Clerkin 18, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are still investigating the incident and no formal questioning has taken place to date as officials continue to piece together the events of that evening.

On the night of the crash, students had gathered at the Diamond in Clones in Co Monaghan where they boarded buses for the party.

However, an hour later tragedy struck and the debs was cancelled following the death of the two teenagers.

Keia McCann’s sister Shauna recently posted an image of her online saying: “I’ll hold you in my heart forever, nothing's ever going to be the same forever young angel, my angel."

Her other sister Michaela McCann also wrote online: “Think I’ll miss you forever, like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky."