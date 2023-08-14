People of Carrick-on-Shannon rally around Ukrainian resident after family are killed in shelling

The people of Carrick-on-Shannon in County Leitrim are rallying around a Ukrainian resident whose family were killed by Russian shelling over the weekend.

Yesterday, 18-year-old Kateryna learned of the tragedy that claimed the lives of four members of her family. Her mother Olesya, 39, her stepfather Dmitro, her 11-year-old brother Artem, and her newborn sister Sophia who was just 23 days old were killed.

Kateryna's 16-year-old sister was the only one who escaped the fatal incident as she was at her grandmother's house at the time.

Russian killed four members of Kateryna's family as well as another resident of the village of Shiroka Balka.

Two men were also killed in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.

The local community in Carrick-on-Shannon where Kateryna has been living with her boyfriend, Olexander, since December 2022, has come together today to offer their support.

The restaurant where Kateryna works, BR Bistro and Bar, broke the devastating news on their social media.

"We are shattered by this heartbreaking loss and the profound impact it has on Kateryna's life," said owner Bashkim Berisha.

As a community, we must come together to offer our support and love during this unimaginably difficult time.

Mr Berisha organised a gathering at the restaurant this evening in memory of the four family members who lost their lives. Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said that it is not safe for Kateryna to return home for the funerals, and her grandmother and aunt advised her to remain in Ireland.

The team at the bistro are small but very close, Mr Berisha said that they are like family, and so it was important for him and his wife, Ramona, to do something for Kateryna as she is unable to grieve with the surviving members of her family.

People were encouraged to attend to pay their respects and offer support to Kateryna, who attended with her brother Olexander. A book of condolences was opened for people to sign. Mr Berisha added:

We will be with her today, tomorrow, the next couple of months and the next years and up until the end of this journey. We will be with her forever.

Many people arrived to the gathering at the bistro armed with cards and flowers and plenty of support for Kateryna.

Mr Berisha thanked those who had sent messages of sympathy and offered love and support to Kateryna in the hours since her world was torn apart by the loss of her family.

"It is heartwarming to witness the compassion and kindness shown by our community during this challenging time. Thank you," he said on social media.

He signed the message with: “There is strength in unity”, “є сила в єдності”.

A book of condolences was present at the memorial gathering for Kateryna's family. Picture: Bashkim Berisha

The restaurateur said he has made sure that Kateryna knows that he, his family, and his team will be there for her for whatever she may need. At the moment, the focus is on finding her a house so that her sister and grandmother can escape the war and be reunited with Kateryna.

"This lovely country is always accommodating and with a special situation like Kateryna's, I am sure we will have success," Mr Berisha said.

Kateryna began working part-time at the bistro in March and Mr Berisha said he was impressed with her right away. "She came in the door and she wanted to work and to integrate so I gave her a job," he said.

Kateryna has been taking courses to learn English since she arrived in Ireland and Mr Berisha has been helping her by hanging charts in the kitchen with Ukrainian words alongside the English translation.