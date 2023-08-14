Young man dies after motorbike collides with car in Co Antrim

Young man dies after motorbike collides with car in Co Antrim
The PSNI has appealed for information about a fatal road traffic collision in Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 11:44
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A young man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Antrim, police have said.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

“As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”

More in this section

Once extinct white-tailed eagle chicks released into the wild  Once extinct white-tailed eagle chicks released into the wild 
Police Stock Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing
Endangered bird makes return to Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts Endangered bird makes return to Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts
collisionPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly condemned pro-IRA chanting at the Féile festival in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Unionists condemn pro-IRA chanting at Féile festival

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd