'Late Late Show' return date revealed, with new host Patrick Kielty

The Late Late Show will return to TV screens on Friday, September 15 with its new host Patrick Kielty.

The long-running talk show will be back on RTÉ for its 61st season following a summer-long hiatus.

Kielty, a stand-up comedian from Dundrum, Co Down, will take over from Ryan Tubridy who hosted the show for 14 years.

The comedian, who is married to English presenter Cat Deeley, is best known for his work as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

Kielty previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” to land the Late Late job.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat, and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show,” he said.

The show has been embroiled in controversy involving former host Tubridy, after the revelation of secret payments €345,000 by RTÉ, which he had not disclosed publicly.

Kielty has said he will be paid €250,000 per year to host The Late Late Show.

Kielty said he will be travelling between his family home in London and Dublin for filming, and he will cover expenses himself.

In a statement Kielty said: “The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.”