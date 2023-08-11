'Late Late Show' return date revealed, with new host Patrick Kielty

'Late Late Show' return date revealed, with new host Patrick Kielty

The comedian, who is married to English presenter Cat Deeley, is best known for his work as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 22:28
Mairead Sheehy

The Late Late Show will return to TV screens on Friday, September 15 with its new host Patrick Kielty.

The long-running talk show will be back on RTÉ for its 61st season following a summer-long hiatus.

Kielty, a stand-up comedian from Dundrum, Co Down, will take over from Ryan Tubridy who hosted the show for 14 years.

The comedian, who is married to English presenter Cat Deeley, is best known for his work as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

Kielty previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” to land the Late Late job.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat, and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show,” he said.

The show has been embroiled in controversy involving former host Tubridy, after the revelation of secret payments €345,000 by RTÉ, which he had not disclosed publicly.

Kielty has said he will be paid €250,000 per year to host The Late Late Show.

Kielty said he will be travelling between his family home in London and Dublin for filming, and he will cover expenses himself.

In a statement Kielty said: “The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.”

Read More

Varadkar encourages public to pay TV licence fee as RTÉ funding is hit

More in this section

Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin
PSNI stock Arrests made after petrol bomb thrown at house in Armagh
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wexford teenager Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wexford teenager
#RTÉ#The Late Late ShowPerson: Patrick KieltyOrganisation: RTÉ
PSNI data breach

PSNI Chief Constable seeks to reassure representative groups after data blunder

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd