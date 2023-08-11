Fiancée pens tribute to Pte Seán Rooney on what would have been their wedding day

The fiancée of Private Seán Rooney, who was killed while on peacekeeping duty in Lebanon last December has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on what was supposed to be the day they were getting married.

Pte Rooney, 23, from Newtowncunningham in Donegal was serving with the 121st infantry Battalion as part of a United Nations Interim Force when he and his comrades came under fire near Sidon, about 30 miles on the from Beirut on December 14.

The vehicle he was driving became separated from colleagues in another vehicle as they travelled towards the Lebanese capital, and communications between the two vehicles broke down.

After ending up on remote country roads, Pte Rooney's vehicle encountered a large crowd that tried to stop them from passing through the village of Al-Aqibiya.

Pte Rooney managed to steer clear of the group but shots were fired into the back of his vehicle, at least one of which hit him, killing him instantly. Three other men were injured in the attack, among them Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh in East Cork, who suffered serious injuries.

The UN peacekeepers' two-vehicle convoy was on an administrative run to escort two soldiers to the airport who had been granted compassionate leave to return to Ireland following family bereavements.

Before he was killed, Pte Rooney had been engaged to his partner Hollaí Nic Conaill Óig.

We might not be getting married today but we will make up for everything we missed out on when I see you again 🤍💞 pic.twitter.com/w15R3fRzki — Hollaí Nic Conaill Óig (@holly_1865) August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023, would have been their wedding day. Writing on social media, Ms Nic Conaill Óig shared a picture of a black wedding band on her left hand.

"We might not be getting married today but we will make up for everything we missed out on when I see you again," she wrote.

Five men have been charged in connection with the attack on Pte Rooney's vehicle. The first hearing date of the criminal trial of those accused of his killing took place on July 14 in Lebanon.