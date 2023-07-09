Pte Seán Rooney remembered as National Day of Commemoration Ceremony held in Cork

Private Seán Rooney has been remembered in a dignified and sombre national commemoration for Ireland’s fallen soldiers and peacekeepers in Cork.

It was the first time the annual National Day of Commemoration Ceremony was held outside of Dublin.

The event in Collins Barracks was held to honour those who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

Some 600 people attended the ceremony, including President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Government ministers, Defence Force members, and the families of those who “gave their lives for justice, freedom, and peace” in the Defence Forces.

President Michael D Higgins bows his head after layig a wreath at the annual National day of Commemoration Ceremony.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that it was "a real privilege" to remember Irish men and women who served overseas and lost their lives overseas.

"It is particularly poignant this year because it comes after the death of Private Sean Rooney in Lebanon, and it does remind us that this is not just about the past, it’s also about the present, that Irish service men, women, and gardaí travel overseas in the cause of peace, in the cause of democracy in the cause of freedom," he said.

People still risk their lives and sadly, sometimes still get killed.

"That’s why I think it is important that we mark this every year."

Irish peacekeeper Pte Seán Rooney was 24 when he died in south Lebanon late last year after a vehicle carrying four soldiers was attacked.

Described as a "wonderful, selfless person, who died doing what he loved”, he was due to marry fiancee Holly McConnelogue, 22, in August.

Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon. Picture: Defence Forces

Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin also remembered Pte Rooney at the ceremony.

"As we remember those who gave their lives for justice, freedom, and peace, those who have served on peacekeeping missions with the United Nations, we also remember their families who have suffered and grieved for them, this year, we especially remember Private Sean Rooney, a member of the Defence Forces who lost his life in the line of duty," he said.

Also in attendance was Bobby Raymond, 82, who served with the Irish forces in the Congo, Cyprus, and Lebanon before he retired some 36 years ago.

Marian and Bobby Raymond.

He was serving in the Congo during the infamous and bloody Niemba Massacre in November 1960, in which eight of his comrades were killed.

The Niemba ambush was the first incident in which Irish soldiers serving with the United Nations lost their lives in combat.

Eleven men from A Company of the 33rd Battalion were ambushed by Luba tribesmen, known as Balubas, at a bridge near Niemba in the Congo.

Eight Irish peacekeepers were killed during the incident, while another died in a separate action.

“It’s great to see the commemoration here today to remember these people,” said Mr Raymond.

A native of Faranree in the north side of Cork City, Mr Raymond and his wife Marion are steeped in military family history.

Mrs Raymond’s two late brothers, Walter and Danny O’Sullivan, both served in the Defence Forces and died in retirement.

“They’re with us here today in spirit,” she said.

“The ceremony is very moving. I lost two brothers who served in the Defence Forces. So there’s a lot to take in today.”

Retired servicemen Des Keegan, Jim Barry, and Tommy McCarthy who were based in Fermoy.

The Taoiseach said that moving the ceremony to Cork from Dublin for the first time had "gone very well".

"I’m really glad that we can mark it in Cork this year," he said.

"This is a beautiful barracks and this is a city with a very rich military history.

"The naval service is based here, one of our largest barracks is here in Cork.

I’m of the view that all national events shouldn’t be in Dublin."

Leaders of various religous organisations at the annual National day of Commemoration Ceremony.

The ceremony heard prayers from leaders of multiple faiths, including the Right Reverend Dr Sam Mawhinney, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Imam Sheikh Hussein Halawa of the Islamic Culture Centre; Lama Dechen, representative of the Irish Buddhist Union; and Fr Viorel Hurjui of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The Band 1 Brigade, conducted by Captain Ben Jacob, accompanied the soaring vocals of soloist Gemma Ní Bhriain.