Students demand Government seize vacant properties to ease accommodation shortage

Student unions across Ireland have demanded that the Government seize vacant and derelict properties and ban short-term lets as students and staff are “bearing the brunt” of the housing crisis.

Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) claimed students are dropping out of education and are being pushed into homelessness as they struggle to make ends meet.

TCDSU Communications Officer Aiesha Wong said the Government has failed students and staff “immensely”.

“We have seen students sleeping in cars, couch-surfing with friends or dropping out of education, just as we have seen staff commuting for hours, unable to afford groceries and quitting academia,” she said.

Ms Wong said a two-tiered student experience has developed due to the housing crisis, one in which some can afford to live near universities and enjoy a social life, while others must commute hours back and forth each day, missing out on the university experience.

Rent controls, a constitutional right to housing, legislating digs and a universal housing programme are among the other measures being proposed by TCDSU in a submission to a public consultation review of the Private Residential Rental Sector.

In addition, the union is calling for a ban on Airbnbs in Dublin.

This week, the Irish Examiner found there are 14 times more short-term lets on Airbnb than rental homes available on Daft.ie. TCDSU said landlords are encouraged not to rent out to longer-term stays due to the “intense profits” they receive from short-term lets.

They said the Union of Students Ireland (USI)’s dual-purpose strategy would allow a transition for landlords from tourist accommodation to affordable student accommodation at times of need, during the academic year.

TCDSU said students are in “dire need” of publicly-built and affordable student accommodation adding that the Government has a “heavy reliance” on the private sector to build student accommodation.