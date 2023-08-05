Police appeal after two dogs found dead in Co Tyrone lake

Police appeal after two dogs found dead in Co Tyrone lake

Police have appealed for information (PA)

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 15:21
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Police have appealed for information after two dogs were found dead in a lake in Co Tyrone.

A report was sent to police that the dogs had been found with a weight attached to them in the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy.

The PSNI said a post-mortem examination will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

Inspector Hughes said: “Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

A report can be submitted online through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

More in this section

Military accident Man, 19, dies after car he was driving hits pole in Co Donegal
LÉ James Joyce forced ashore after a number of crew contract covid LÉ James Joyce forced ashore after a number of crew contract covid
Drones close Gatwick airport Drone forces two flights to divert away from Dublin Airport
Dogs#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Emergency services evacuate residents after a housing estate was severely flooded in north Dublin in the wake of Storm Antoni, which brought unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to Ireland overnight. Photo: Damien Storan.</p>

Eight people evacuated from homes, one person hospitalised following flash flooding in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd