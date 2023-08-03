Two best friends together forever: Dlava and Kiea laid to rest in Dublin and Monaghan

The father of Dlava Mohamed, who was killed on the way to her debs, said the “hearts of our families are broken” as his daughter was laid to rest today at same time as her best friend Kiea McCann.

In two deeply moving ceremonies in different counties, the white coffins of Dlava and Kiea were carried by loved ones to their final resting places in Dublin and Monaghan.

Dlava, 16, was given a traditional Muslim ceremony at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, South Dublin, at 2pm.

At the same time Kiea, 17, was brought to the Sacred Heart Chapel in her home town of Clones, West Monaghan.

The congregations heard that the girls formed a deep bond after Dlava’s family fled the Syrian war in 2018 and moved to Clones.

Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed were 'best friends who are together forever'. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of his daughter Dlava’s funeral, Hohamed Mohamed said they were now “two best friends who are together forever”.

Breaking down in tears, Hohamed spoke with the help of family friend and spokesperson for the ICCI, Dr Ali Selim, to say: “They were best friends. We thank Kiea for her good friendship. They are two best friends who are together forever”.

My baby, she is beautiful. Now I have four girls and not five. My little girl, she is in there [the mortuary] now.

“She had many friends. She had a part-time job, and she worked hard in school and then took care of the babies, all her relatives and their children, she minded them. She cared for everyone.

“Her mother, my wife, she is so sad, our hearts are broken. The hearts of both families are broken”.

As Dlava’s funeral got under way in the mosque, so did Kiea’s church service in Clones.

The funeral procession of Kiea McCann makes its way to the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones, Co Monaghan. Picture: PA

Hundreds of people packed into the Sacred Heart Church, many wearing light blue T-shirts with Kiea’s name and photograph on the front.

Fr John Chester told the congregation the deaths of the teenagers “shocked and saddened the nation”.

He described how Kiea was looking forward to a career in childcare and said: “She had a great sense of humour, pleasantly mischievous and innocent."

Fr Chester said the two girls would have been “most proud” of how the “deeply united” community in Clones had come together, with streets lined by people paying their respects earlier this week.

There was also a moment’s silence for the others who were involved in the incident.

The driver Anthony McGinn, 60, and Dlava’s sister Auin, 18, were described as in a critical condition following the crash.

Dlava’s father, however, told the Irish Examiner he had received an update on his eldest daughter’s condition in Beaumont Hospital, saying “she is a bit better”.

Kiea’s date, Oisin Clerkin, 18, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheikh Hussein Halawa, Imam of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, spoke at Dlava’s service, interpreted by Dr Ali Selim.

“Our daughter Dlava passed away in such a tragic accident" and this, he said, means those who practice the Islamic faith describing her as a martyr.

“Sheikh is congratulating her on getting such an honourable status in Islam," Dr Selim said.

School friends of both Dlava and Kiea attended the services dressed in their school uniforms and supported by their teachers.

Representatives of President Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach were present at both funerals.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended his condolences to the families and said he was concerned over the surge in road deaths.

One hundred people have been killed here in the first half of the year, a 33% increase on 2019 levels and the highest number in six years.

“I am a former minister for transport and someone who has lost a family member in a road traffic collision. But what we are seeing this year is not just a setback, it is a pretty enormous increase in the number of road deaths," said Mr Varadkar.

“There will be additional resources for the road safety authority and additional resources for road maintenance," he said.