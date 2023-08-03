Canada wildfire emissions now double the previous record

Emissions from Canada's wildfires that covered major American cities in a thick haze for days this summer have already doubled the previous record for such blazes.

As records continue from extreme weather events engulfing much of the world in the past three months, data from the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) show that as of the end of July, the total estimated wildfire carbon emissions for the year to date in Canada double 2014 emissions.

Currently, the total wildfire carbon emissions from Canada are about 290 megatons, while the previous record registered in 2014 at 138 megatons, Cams said.

To put it in context, using a calculator from the US Environmental Protection Agency, a megaton — which is one million tonnes or a billion kg — of emissions would be similar to the pollution from 222,500 cars driven in a year, more than 500,000kg of coal burned, or 2.3 million barrels of oil consumed.

Cams said large-scale wildfires continue across both western and eastern provinces of Canada, while it is currently monitoring emissions from wildfires in the far east of Russia as well as around the Mediterranean region.

Tourist resorts came under the cosh during the Cerberus heatwave in July, with wildfires in places like Rhodes in Greece leading to evacuations and extensive damage. Italy and Algeria are also grappling with such fires.

Cams senior scientist Mark Parrington said: “We have been monitoring the emissions from wildfires right across Canada for three months since the beginning of May, during which time they have continued to increase almost continuously to a level which is already considerably higher than the previous annual total fire emissions for Canada in our dataset.

"As fire emissions from boreal regions typically peak at the end of July and early August, the total is still likely to continue rising for some more weeks and we will continue to monitor.”

Ireland had its wettest ever July. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Elsewhere across the world, China set a new national daily temperature record in July and was hit by record-breaking rainfall at the start of August, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

A heatwave in parts of South America has seen temperatures above 30C in Chile and Argentina, despite it being the middle of winter.

Closer to home, Ireland saw its hottest ever June and wettest ever July as global warming plays havoc with norms.

WMO secretary-general Prof Petteri Taalas said: "The extreme weather — an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate — is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies. This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible.

"In addition, we have to step up efforts to help society adapt to what is unfortunately becoming the new normal."