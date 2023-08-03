Dlava, 16, to receive Muslim funeral service today

The 16-year-old girl who died in the road crash in Monaghan on Monday will receive a traditional Muslim funeral service in Ireland’s largest mosque in Clonskeagh in south Dublin today.

The Muslim community has been asked to attend Dlava Mohammed's prayer service at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCI) and to support her heartbroken family.

The teenager, who died alongside her best friend in Clones, Co Monaghan, will then be laid to rest in the Muslim cemetery in Newcastle this afternoon.

Keia McCann, 17, will be buried following her funeral Mass at 2pm at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones.

Dlava’s remains will be driven from her home in Clones at 6.45am to arrive at the Clonskeagh Mosque at 10am.

Lorraine O’Connor from the Muslim Sisters of Eire — a charity that empowers the Muslim and homeless communities — said they will be there to support the child’s family.

“This family has come from Syria, a country of devastation, to make Ireland their new land and we will be here for them. It is absolutely horrendous, and my heart goes out to them. You’re encouraged in the Islamic community to make sure you attend and support the family."

Ms O’Connor said the teenager will receive a “short and respectful” funeral service in line with Muslim tradition.

“When a Muslim person dies, they are usually buried quickly, unless of course there is a post-mortem,” she said.

This child will come to the mosque in the morning, her body will be taken in and washed and shrouded, then her family will have time to spend with her on their own.

“Her remains will then be brought to prayer. For Dlava, this is afternoon prayer in the mosque. This particular funeral has been arranged for after the midday prayer.

"That is called Janazah for Dlava, which will be held at the ICCI following dhuhr prayer. People are being asked to arrive at 1.30pm.

“We offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends. The family are not known to us here because they live in Clones so that is why we are not involved directly but we will support them."

Ms O'Connor said the young teenager’s death has left the Muslim community “deeply upset”.

She continued: “I can’t even imagine how they are feeling. It really is heartbreaking but the service is very beautiful and very respectful. The dhuhr prayer takes a short time, maybe five to ten minutes.

“After that the people will give their condolences to the family and the body leaves and goes to the Muslim cemetery in Newcastle."

'Beautiful best friends'

Tributes have poured in for the two Largy College students who were on their way to celebrate their debs.

Their school principal Sharon Magennis said Dlava and Keia were “beautiful best friends” and Dlava had just completed her Junior Cert and was going into transition year.

Local priest Fr Peter Corrigan said he had spent time with both families on Monday evening following the road crash and they were “shocked and devastated”.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, the people of Clones formed a guard of honour as the girls' remains were driven back to their homes ahead of their funerals.

On Wednesday morning, the Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, said he visited the home of the McCann family, and prayed with them in memory of their daughter.

The McCann family and the parish have requested that people refrain from recording on video, or from taking photographs, inside of the church during the Mass in order to respect the solemnity of the liturgy.