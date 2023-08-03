AI poses significant threat to Irish jobs, says report

Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) pose a significant threat to Irish jobs and could spark political instability, a new report outlining the risks facing Ireland warns.

AI-related dangers are among 25 economic, geopolitical, social, environmental, and technological risks facing Ireland over the short-, medium-, and long-term that are outlined in the National Risk Assessment 2023.

Climate change, nuclear threats, as well as the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living challenge are all detailed in the report.

Some risks have increased in significance, including those related to the security of our energy supply, fiscal sustainability, protectionism, and deglobalisation, there are also newer risks relating to the proliferation of disruptive technology, such as Artificial Intelligence.

The report drawn up by Government departments and agencies, after public consultation, warns that AI has the potential to generate disinformation and misinformation, deepfakes, or conspiracy theories, with the potential to distort markets, undermine cohesion, or cause political instability.

It adds that "at this stage, the limits of AI are unquantifiable along with the full extent of future risks and opportunities".

"While emerging technology will bring many opportunities for society and the economy, automation and emerging technologies could negatively impact social cohesion by exacerbating existing inequality, this may include the disruption of existing jobs or sectors, including sectors where Ireland may currently have a comparative advantage."

The report has also found that Ireland is now an "attractive target" for cyberattacks due to the presence of significant data infrastructure.

Speaking on the publication of the document, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “With the return of war to Europe, alongside national and international inflation, and accelerating climate change, the identification and assessment of unpredictable, precarious risk, and threats to our country is of ever greater importance.

“The National Risk Assessment, published by Government today, outlines the threats and risks which we may face in the future and which could have a very real impact on our country and our people.

"Through the National Risk Assessment we aim to bring about greater awareness of risks and increase national preparedness, to ensure the best possible outcomes for our country," said Mr Varadkar.

Rising sea levels

On climate change, the assessment says that Ireland will face increased risk of rising sea levels and coastal change in the coming years.

"Inaction, or insufficient funding and progress, risks severely worsening the impacts of climate change on our way of life, as well as being damaging to the international reputation and credibility of Ireland," it states.

"Some communities will be more directly and severely impacted by climate change than others, exacerbating issues around social cohesion and equity."

The report also flags the increasing concern globally around resistance to antibiotics. It states that the extensive use, misuse, and overuse of antimicrobials in human health, animal health, agriculture, and the environment, resulting in increased levels of resistance in a wide range of pathogens, in all countries, and impacting patients of all age groups. Risks around food supply and food safety continue to be relevant, as in previous years, it says.

First published in 2014, the National Risk Assessment seeks to identify and discuss significant risks that may arise for Ireland over the short, medium and long term.

In previous years the assessment has flagged issues relating to Brexit, housing shortages, as well as pandemics.