Software company Salesforce expected to announce job cuts 

Salesforce is expected to announce it will make jobs redundant with staff to be notified on Wednesday, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The software company notified the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and Minister Simon Coveney of potential redundancies on Wednesday.

It is not yet known how many jobs are at risk. The company employs about 2,000 people in Ireland.

It is understood the company is taking measures to further reduce costs and “right-size” its workforce given the challenging global economic environment.

Due to increased demand during the covid-19 pandemic, employment levels at Salesforce grew by more than 17,000 to over 73,000 employees worldwide.

On January 4 this year, Salesforce announced a reduction in its global headcount of 10% or 7,500 people, as a result of the wider tech sector shutdown.

On February 2, the department also received a collective redundancy notification from Salesforce notifying Mr Coveney of 201 potential redundancies across its Dublin sites. This equated to just under 7% of its Irish headcount.

The news comes after Accenture announced on Monday it is to make 890 staff from its Irish operations redundant.

The Irish Examiner has contacted Salesforce for comment.