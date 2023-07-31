Accenture to cut 890 jobs from Irish workforce

Global consultancy firm, Accenture will cut hundreds of additional jobs from its Irish workforce, marking its second round of mass layoffs since the start of this year.

Cutting 400 jobs in March, the company was largely impacted by layoffs at tech giant, Meta, which has cut around 900 Irish jobs in total since November last year.

Speaking on the layoffs, an Accenture spokesperson told the Irish Examiner, “We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow. In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5% of our current global workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland. We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients' business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance. We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas. We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.”

Employing 6,500 people across Ireland, Accenture announced plans last year to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide, roughly 2.5% of its entire workforce.

However, the company's Irish operations have been significantly more impacted, with just under 20% of its workforce being cut across two rounds of layoffs.

So far, Ireland’s shrinking tech sector has led to over 3,000 job cuts in Ireland in recent months.

