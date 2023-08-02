‘Reckless act’ slammed as pipe bomb explodes in east Belfast alley

The explosion of a pipe bomb device in a residential area of east Belfast has been slammed by police as “reckless”.

A number of homes in the Hyndford Street area off the Beersbridge Road were evacuated on Tuesday night as a security operation was launched.

Police said they responded to reports of a loud bang in an alley at around 8.20pm.

Army bomb experts attended the scene and discovered what has been described as a “crude pipe bomb-type device” next to a household bin.

No-one was reported to have been injured in the incident which left minor damage to the bin.

The remnants of the device will be subjected to forensic examination.

Inspector Greg Dawson described a “reckless act carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed”.

He thanked those in the local community for their patience during the evacuation of homes for a number of hours.

“I would ask anyone who noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to call us on 101 quoting 1889 01/08/23,” he said.

The incident has been condemned by political representatives.

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said someone could have been seriously injured or worse.

“I would urge the people who carried out this attack to get off the back of the local community,” he said.

“This incident is extremely sinister and those behind it have nothing to offer to people in this area. I would encourage anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police so that the people responsible for this can be apprehended.”

Alliance councillor David Bell said those behind the attack “have shown no regard for human life”.

“This bomb could have caused serious damage, particularly as it was in a built-up area. It has also caused great disruption to the residents who were evacuated from their homes. Those behind this incident must be wholly condemned,” he said.

“I urge anyone with any information to please contact the PSNI as soon as possible, so that the perpetrators behind this can be brought to justice.”