Clones mourns for teenage best friends killed on way to Debs ball

The community in Clones last night stood as one in the town's rain-soaked streets to pay tribute to 17-year-old Kiea McCann, who was killed on the way to her Debs ball on Monday night.

Kiea, 17, and her best friend Dlava Mohammed, 16, both sixth-year students at Largey College in Clones, were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the N54 at around 6.45pm on Monday when the car they were travelling in hit a tree.

An 18-year-old girl who was travelling with them is in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital, while the 60-year-old driver of the car is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Kiea McCann RIP Photo: Facebook

An 18-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a notice on RIP.ie, Kiea's family said: "Kiea will be forever missed and always loved by her mum Teresa, her father Franky, her brothers and sisters; Brandon, Jentzen,Frankie, Michaela, Shauna, Shaunice, Tameaka, Tanisha, Amelia and her wide circle of best friends and family."

In the death notice, for Dlava Mohammed, who is originally from Syria, it said the 16-year-old was a "cherished and much loved daughter" of Hohamed and Zenab Mohammed. It said Dlava will be sadly missed by her brothers Mostafa and Rashid and her sisters Lilov, Asmahan, Auin and Giham. Her funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Last night, Kiea's body was brought from Clerkins funeral back to her home town of Clones, where the local community came out in strength to show its support by providing a guard of honour.

Superintendent Patrick O'Connell said a senior investigating officer had been appointed and a case conference held at Monaghan Garda Station, he but could not give details of the focus of the Garda investigation.

Dlava Mohammed

Speaking to the media at Clones Garda Station on Tuesday evening, he said the collision took place “when a single vehicle, which was carrying five people, left the roadway and collided with a tree”.

Mr O’Connell said that he and the families of the victims are “eternally grateful” to members of the public who stopped to give assistance at the scene of the Monaghan crash.

“As you can imagine, there was a lot of people, a lot of vehicles travelling. It would have been after work time, after 6pm, so there was a lot of people who stopped and gave assistance and we are eternally grateful to that as are the families.

He said that the families affected are “hugely devastated”, and asked that their peace and privacy be respected.

Pictute: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“(They are) suffering from shock and trauma. They were at the scene last night, so they’re trying to deal with the whole aftermath of that and we’re there to try and support them.

The tragic deaths bring this year's death toll on the roads to 168 people, a 10% increase compared to the same period last year.

The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority show 23 16–25-year-olds were killed up to 26 July.