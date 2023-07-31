Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed in Co Armagh

Two police officers have been injured after their car was rammed in Co Armagh on Sunday evening.

A red Hyundai i20 was driven at the patrol car at speed in Crossmaglen before the male driver left the scene on foot.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Armagh Adam Corner criticised the act as “reckless and cowardly”, and appealed to people who saw the vehicle in the area to come forward.

“At around 9.10pm local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car acting suspiciously in the Cullaville Road area,” he said.

“The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop before driving into the police vehicle at speed. The male driver then made off on foot.

“As a result the two officers received injuries. One of our officers was unable to continue their duties and has attended hospital for medical treatment to a back injury.

“The patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

“This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police urgently via 101 quoting reference number 1767 of 30/07/23.”

People can also use the online reporting form on the PSNI website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.