Watch the 'spine-tingling' tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at the All-Ireland football final  

The rivalry between Dublin and Kerry was as strong as ever at Sunday's All-Ireland football final but the crowd stood as one ahead of kick-off as the passing of Sinéad O'Connor was marked.

As both teams were out on the pitch warming up, the familiar sight of Sinéad's face against a black background appeared on the big screens in the stadium.

As the first words of her iconic version of Nothing Compares 2 U sounded out around Croke Park, the crowd broke into warm applause.

The song could be heard in the surrounding area, creating a beautiful and haunting atmosphere on a grey and rainy Sunday afternoon.

Those at the match said the moment was spine-tingling and poignant.

She was honoured once again after the Dubs beat the Kingdom to bring Sam Maguire back to the capital as her version of Molly Malone was played.

Another Irish music legend was also remembered at the All-Ireland final as Aslan was played in tribute to Christy Dignam, who passed away last month.

Dignam was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2013 and died peacefully at home on June 13.

There were many other events and moments over the weekend where people came together to honour Sinéad O'Connor.

During a gig in Cavan, Bob Geldof spoke fondly of the late singer-songwriter.

Boomtown Rats were playing Cavan Calling, their first Irish gig in five years, and the lead singer took some time out of the set to share his memories of Sinéad.

"She tore up the picture of the pope because she saw me tearing up a picture of John Travolta on Top of the Pops," he said.

"It was a little more extreme than tearing up fucking disco. Tearing up the Vatican is a whole other thing. More correct actually, I should have done it."

Geldof told the crowd how Sinéad would use the band's music to annoy the nuns at her school and how she got in trouble for pinning a picture of him on the school noticeboard.

Elsewhere, about 100 fans gathered in Dublin to sing Nothing Compares 2 U at an event in Barnardo Square.

One of the organisers, former TD Ruth Coppinger, said Sinéad's artistry and activism could not be separated.

"They were essential to each other. Her artistic integrity and sense of justice came from her own experience of injustice," said Ms Coppinger.

“She was determined to use her music to blow the lid open on abuse, exploitation and oppression of every form.

“Poverty, war, institutional and interpersonal abuse, misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia — Sinéad touched on them all and was vilified for doing so.

“She wasn’t fearless — she felt the fear but did it anyway. That’s the real definition of bravery.”