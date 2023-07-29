Joe McNamee: Sinéad's courage gave voice to my own story of abuse

A close friend rang, obviously distressed.

I braced for bad news, presuming it was personal.

“Sinéad O’Connor is dead,” she said.

So, it wasn’t personal after all.

Yet it was, it was deeply personal; shock and an immediate sense of loss washed over me.

Sinéad O'Connor was not a close friend of mine. Actually, I didn’t know her at all, never even met her, even in my time as an arts writer and editor.

My relationship with her was infinitely more simple, like so many others — I was a fan.

Music has always been a fundamental cornerstone, a crucial part of my daily life — I am a ‘fan’ of many, many musical artists.

But with Sinéad, it went deeper: I was a fan of the consummately gifted and sublimely talented artist, but I was an even greater fan of Sinéad, the human being.

A poster of Sinéad O'Connor on Aston Place, Temple Bar, bearing the phrase: "Sinéad you were right all along, we were wrong. So sorry." Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

On first learning of a death, of a passing that leaves us in shock and causes pain it is a near-universal instinct to seek out others, to share that hurt and, equally, to understand what happened, that some fresh, new knowledge might counter the overwhelming disbelief, might make some sense of what appears in that time to be entirely senseless.

Other than to her family and close friends, Sinéad’s death existed on a different plane for the rest of us, not the same as losing a parent, a child, a sibling, or someone similarly close, but her passing revealed just how deeply treasured she was, especially in Ireland — and the pain was palpable.

In times gone by, we might have gathered in clusters over garden gates or at street corners or taken to doing the rounds on the phone, but two decades into the 21st century, the only place for such a communal and spontaneous outpouring of genuine shock, grief, and heartfelt emotion is online.

With the public news barely an hour old, there were already thousands of online posts and comments, both from ordinary people and many public figures from the world of the arts and beyond, all expressing the same keen sense of sadness and loss.

But gradually I began to register a certain slant to many of these undoubtedly well-meaning, utterly sincere, and heartfelt expressions of sympathy, an angle that might well be summed up as (using words from actual online posts): a "deeply troubled soul" "was finally at peace".

As is the way of these things, once you register something for the first time, it becomes hard to avoid seeing it everywhere. The themes emerged.

Sinéad was "fragile".

"She had her demons."

"Hope she finds peace."

"Tortured Soul."

"Her torment is over."

"A lost, sad soul, had an awful life."

Pertinently, none of those who actually knew her in person, including many musicians who had worked with her, remotely took this tack, instead praising her to the high heavens for her mercurial talents, her warm personality, and expressing deep sadness at her loss.

But you can’t blame those ordinary punters for well-meaning, if misguided, expressions of pity. After all, that is largely a result of the prurient narrative that was purveyed throughout her career by a male-dominated global media about the life of Sinéad O’Connor, that she was — in one of the most extreme expressions, equal parts glib and grotesque, described by a music journalist (yes, male) in The Daily Telegraph in 2021 — the "crazy lady in pop’s attic".

The news reports and obituaries followed, too many cleaving to the same formula, the tabloid version delivered in an additional lachrymose syrup of faux sympathy: she did a nice job of that Prince song, but then blew it, and her subsequent life was pockmarked by regular and ongoing public controversies and personal crises.

Her talents, in death, as they were so often in life, were largely relegated to the status of an afterthought.

Then again, that is how a patriarchal society has long operated when confronted by strong, challenging, ‘difficult’ women: neuter the challenge by denigrating or patronising talent and ability.

And it all felt so, so wrong.

Courage and strength

Sinéad was not ‘naive’ or ‘foolish’, or ‘fragile’.

Sinéad possessed the infinite wisdom to recognise from the beginning the pitfalls and perils of the stardom for which she was once groomed.

Even if many in her camp in those early days were well-intentioned, they were equally aware of what the pursuit of global fame and riches entailed in terms of compromise — and Sinéad never really did compromise.

It was early apparent to her that fame’s trappings were instead traps.

Sinéad O’Connor was not ‘fragile’.

Sinéad O’Connor had the courage and strength of a lioness.

To publicly acknowledge her mental health issues and to, as she often did, expose her betimes raw, pain-seared heart to the world, took enormous courage and fortitude, even more so when it earned her such public castigation and ridicule.

Yet her revelations began some of the very first public conversations about mental health and wellbeing — even if initially still linked to the folly and embarrassment of speaking of such things in public — and, nowadays, similar revelations are almost commonplace, so much of the stigma around speaking about mental illness has been removed.

Who is she hurting?

Did she go too far?

That same friend who rang me with news of Sinéad’s death was never done throughout Sinéad’s life ringing me with the latest news of what she’d "got up to now".

“She’s after becoming a priest, she’s dressing as a priest! Come on, even you’ve got to admit that’s mad!”

My first reaction to that particular one was to ask: "Who is she hurting?".

The second was to ask what is so ‘mad’ about that, when men have been putting on ‘dresses’ and parading around on ’stages' for 2,000 years; why not afford women a share of that limelight?

As an atheist, I may not have shared Sinéad’s faith, but I admired her commitment to it, and endless quest for new paths to enlightenment — and, again, I’d repeat, who was she hurting?

Sinéad possessed infinite integrity, a searing conscience that was such a part of her DNA, it was impossible for her to compromise her beliefs and ideals in the pursuit of the aforementioned fame.

A natural-born activist, throughout her career she readily lent herself to campaigns and causes.

So what, many pop stars have done similar? Well, yes, but pretty much all other ‘activist’ pop crusaders set themselves up as pop stars first, ensuring stardom was achieved before finding their causes.

Sinéad had stardom firmly in her grasp if she so wished.

Some artists are gifted songwriters. Some are brilliant interpreters of the music of others. She could do both.

Even more, she was a quite beautiful young woman with an astonishing voice that belied her elfin frame — and she had sublime taste in music, a prerequisite for the great producer she was.

In other words, she was headed straight for the top. And then she tore up the pope’s photo on Saturday Night Live.

Sinéad O'Connor rips up a photo of the Pope in 1992.

An ‘Irish secret’

You’ll have read by now endless accounts of the worldwide public opprobrium and media castigation that followed her most notorious action, but there was also a silent cohort who were entirely in agreement with her stated intentions — the many thousands of men and women around the world, and especially in Ireland, who were once the child victims of clerical sexual and physical abuse.

This cohort remained silent because that is what those then-voiceless victims did.

It would be another few years before public reports, then trials and convictions of priests and brothers began, first a trickle, then a deluge, but when Sinéad tore up that photo, it was the first major public expression of support anywhere in the world for the victims of abuse, and it meant so, so much to those thousands still suffering in silence.

I was one of those victims, abused for the entirety of my time in 5th class in primary school, starting when I was 10 years old.

It was an open secret in the playground that Brother X was an abuser, so commonly shared that I now find it hard to believe the other brothers and lay teachers didn’t know.

But that schoolyard was a reflection of society at the time — it was a typically ‘Irish secret’ — widely known, but never spoken of in public.

The central pillars of Irish society — social, judicial, educational, political etc — reflected that secrecy and even policed it on behalf of the all-powerful Catholic Church that still presided over all.

When Sinéad tore up the photo, some of the greatest venom issued forth from Irish guardians of that society.

When I saw the footage, I too felt anger, even rage, but as if granted permission to do so, for what had been done to me as a child.

I felt sorrow for that child and I felt deep gratitude to Sinéad, for what she had said, for the sacrifice she made — and it was a sacrifice.

It was the beginning of me speaking openly about the abuse to family and friends, and eventually people I didn’t know all that well.

Each time I spoke, it further loosened a psychic vice and, so often, prompted others to share their stories, of mental health struggles or emotional issues, sometimes even of abuse.