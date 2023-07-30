Louth woman dies in hospital after competing in France triathlon

Tributes have been paid to an Irish woman who died this weekend after competing in a triathlon in France.

The Setanta Triathlon Club shared a moving tribute to their club member, Sarah Fagan from Dundalk, who died on Saturday.

“It is with profound sorrow and shock that we have to announce the passing of our friend and club-mate Sarah Fagan,” the club said in a statement shared via social media.

According to the statement, Sarah was taking part in the Alp D'Huez triathlon on Friday when she got into difficulty during the swim and was airlifted to hospital.

“She did not recover and sadly passed away on Saturday, July 29, in Grenoble France,” the Dundalk-based club stated.

Sarah was described as “an integral member” of the club, who was always first to volunteer her time, and get involved in club activities and competitive events.

“Sarah stood out among her peers as she was always smiling, enthusiastic, and willing to help others,” the club statement read.

“All her club-mates are devastated at Sarah's passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

The Cuchulainn Cycling Club said their members are “beyond heartbroken” at the tragic loss, and that she had been an active member of the club since 2010.

“Sarah lived life to the full, she was passionate, she had such a positive attitude to life, and had such a huge circle of friends within the club,” it said in a statement, shared on social media.

Sarah will leave us with a massive hole in our hearts."

Organisers of the Alp D'Huez triathlon also expressed their condolences in a statement posted on the competition website.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, who was a member of our community," triathlon director Cyrille Neveu stated.

"It is very difficult to accept this tragedy.”

An investigation has now been launched to determine the exact cause of her death.

“A few minutes after the start at 2pm, the 48-year-old Irish triathlete reportedly collapsed during the swimming event,” the organisers said.

“Quickly rescued, the victim, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, was taken care of by the emergency team, who were on site for the competition."

They added that she was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital in a serious condition, but later died.