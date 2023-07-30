Tánaiste backs Garda approach to policing far-right protests

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has backed what he calls An Garda Síochána’s “balanced, subtle, and intelligence-led approach” to the policing of elements of the far right in Ireland.

Mr Martin was speaking as investigations continue into the petrol-bombing of a former Cork City school which is being adapted to house Ukrainian families, and after two men were arrested at a protest in Ballybrack in Dublin against the housing of international protection applicants in the area.

While there is no indication that the building in Cork was targeted because of the plans to house Ukrainian refugees there, locals say the building has been vacant for a decade without incident.

On Saturday, Cork City Library on Grand Parade made the decision to close to the public from 12.30pm because of a planned demonstration involving some people thought to be linked to far-right activities.

Mr Martin said he would be slow to advise gardaí on how to police far-right activities, but said he supports the current approach to policing certain protests.

“Very often, the people involved here want notoriety," said Mr Martin.

“And I think, very often, policing is about an intelligent approach, a subtle approach, an intelligence-led approach and I have confidence in the gardaí and in their capacity to deal with these issues.

“They are not easy and there is a balance and judgement calls have to be made, but I think we need to keep it in perspective.

I am very clear that the vast, vast majority of Irish people have no truck with that kind of violent activity, or that kind of endeavour.”

He said in contrast to the protests which have been seen against the housing of refugees and asylum seekers in some areas, there is a positive story in communities and schools across the country where new arrivals have been welcomed.

“That is the positive story of Ireland,” he said.

“There is an element on the far right who are stoking up unacceptable, racist rhetoric and making very, very false accusations against people, not just in terms of the context of Ukrainians, but also in the context of those seeking asylum in this country, young males, in particular.

“Accusations get disseminated on social media which are vile, which are untrue, which have no substance.

'Groundless'

“I have witnessed that myself, I have seen it firsthand, and how, in due course, they have proved to be groundless.

"So I think we should always play to our better spirits in Ireland and be true to our values in our country.

“It is very challenging. There is pressure on accommodation, that is all over the world, and if you look at what is happening in Africa, in particular — lots more conflict, the Wagner group moving into Mali and other places — all of that combined with the climate change is driving human migration."