Garda Commissioner has McEntee's 'absolute confidence' ahead of no-confidence vote

The Minister for Justice has pledged full confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and called for dialogue as rank-and-file members prepare to vote on a motion of no confidence in him.

The Garda Representative Association announced on Wednesday evening that its members would be balloted, mainly because of the commissioner's decision to discontinue an emergency covid-19 roster introduced during the pandemic.

The incoming roster will consist of six 10-hour shifts, followed by four days off which rotates every 10 weeks.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of 87 new gardaí in the Garda Training College in Templemore, Co. Tipperary, Minister McEntee said: “I have absolute confidence in the commissioner.”

She continued: “I don’t think it is helpful what has happened in the last few days. I understand there are issues and I understand that the GRA have raised concerns. The most important thing in any job, in any organisation, is that you sit around the table and that people have dialogue. That’s what I hope will happen in the coming weeks.”

She added:

I know a lot of this is focused on the roster and I know how important that is, I know how important it is to the commissioner for the daily running, the efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation.

"I also know how important it is for garda members, their families, for that work-life balance so it is really important for both sides to get around the table and that’s really what needs to happen next.”

Commissioner Harris did not attend the ceremony on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said she would not be commenting on the GRA’s decision to ballot its members.

But she said that in terms of morale, an organisation the size of An Garda Siochana will always have challenges but she stressed there are structures in places to hear from staff through their organisations.

Ahead of the ceremony, Minister McEntee announced €10m additional overtime funding for Dublin city centre, following a number of recent assaults.

62 of the 87 gardaí who were attested are being allocated to stations in Dublin metropolitan region, while three are being assigned to stations in Cork—one in Mayfield, and one each in Fermoy and Midleton.

Limerick is getting two in Henry Street, while two others are being allocated to Clonmel, accounting for all of Tipperary’s allocation.

An intake of 177 trainees will begin on Monday in the college, with a further recruitment drive planned for later this year. Ms McEntee said she has “absolute confidence” that the aim of achieving 1,000 recruitments per year will be reached next year.

The force is currently under 14,000 in strength.