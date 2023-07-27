People from every county used Dublin Airport in 2022 - data

Dublin Airport staff pose with their county jerseys after new figures revealed all 32 counties in Ireland had used Dublin Airport last year

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 11:47
David Kent

People from every county on the island of Ireland flew out from Dublin Airport in 2022.

New figures, released by Dublin Airport, show that more than half of the people that used the airport lived outside of the capital.

It is the first time that domestic passengers statistics have been published.

The new figures show that 44% of domestic passengers using Dublin Airport last year lived in Dublin, with just over one quarter (26%) residing in the rest of Leinster. 

Around 1 in 10 passengers (12%) travelled to Dublin Airport from Munster, while 6% came from Connaught. The remaining 11% emanated from Ulster.

When it comes to county breakdown, the next biggest source of passengers after Dublin was Kildare (6%), followed by Meath (4%) and Cork (4%).

Dublin Airport operator Daa said that the airport's all-island reach also extends to its workforce, with staff from all 32 counties in Ireland working at the airport.

Speaking on Thursday, Daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: "Our job at Dublin Airport is to connect Ireland to the world and we're proud of our role in enabling tens of thousands of journeys every single day for [Irish]residents and those who come to Ireland to visit and do business with them. 

"With passenger numbers set to grow over the coming years, we’re committed to delivering the services and facilities required to ensure standards for passengers at Dublin Airport are amongst the highest of any capital city airport in Europe."

Mr Jacobs confirmed that later this year, Daa would be submitting an application for further infrastructure in order to "meet the demands of passengers".

<p>A person lighting a candle in tribute to Sinead O'Connor at the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire</p>

Sinéad O’Connor was 'a voice for everyone who didn’t have a voice'

